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Furious New Yorkers paint a giant BLM style F***Cuomo & DeBlasio mural in Brooklyn, poop on Pelosi
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38 views • September 21, 2020
#AndrewCuomo ##BillDeblasio #DonaldTrump #NancyPelosi #Mural
New Yorkers sent a blunt message to their governor and mayor this weekend - by painting 'F*** Cuomo and de Blasio' in giant letters down a Brooklyn street.
The offensive graffiti appeared at around 1am on Saturday morning and stretched for almost an entire city block in a style similar to city-endorsed projects supporting the Black Lives Matter.
Earlier this summer NYC mayor Bill de Blasio approved BLM street murals at five city locations - which fast became a target for vandalism.
But while the city protected the official murals, the latest painting was covered up by the Dept. of Transportation in less than 24 hours.
The graffiti came amid criticism of Governor Cuomo and Mayor de Blasio over their leadership during the coronavirus pandemic, with ongoing restrictions on gatherings and indoor dining leaving many New York businesses devastated.
The city has also seen a surge in crime in 2020, with the murder rate soaring by 27 percent and gang violence rising by more than 50 percent.
The message was painted in Williamsburg during the early hours of Saturday morning while an annual block party that was doubling as a 'small business owner protest' was taking place.
'A few partygoers got the idea to paint in huge [letters, using] yellow paint with rollers on North 15th, 'F*** Cuomo and de Blasio,' an unidentified attendee told Fox News on Sunday.
'The party continued. Everyone took photos. It was a big hit. The crowds cheered, even the cops chuckled.'
The 'artwork' had been covered up with black paint by the Department of Transportation by 10pm on Saturday night.
The NYPD have confirmed a criminal mischief complaint was filed over the incident and an investigation is ongoing.
Archived source: https://archive.ph/DKGDr
New Yorkers sent a blunt message to their governor and mayor this weekend - by painting 'F*** Cuomo and de Blasio' in giant letters down a Brooklyn street.
The offensive graffiti appeared at around 1am on Saturday morning and stretched for almost an entire city block in a style similar to city-endorsed projects supporting the Black Lives Matter.
Earlier this summer NYC mayor Bill de Blasio approved BLM street murals at five city locations - which fast became a target for vandalism.
But while the city protected the official murals, the latest painting was covered up by the Dept. of Transportation in less than 24 hours.
The graffiti came amid criticism of Governor Cuomo and Mayor de Blasio over their leadership during the coronavirus pandemic, with ongoing restrictions on gatherings and indoor dining leaving many New York businesses devastated.
The city has also seen a surge in crime in 2020, with the murder rate soaring by 27 percent and gang violence rising by more than 50 percent.
The message was painted in Williamsburg during the early hours of Saturday morning while an annual block party that was doubling as a 'small business owner protest' was taking place.
'A few partygoers got the idea to paint in huge [letters, using] yellow paint with rollers on North 15th, 'F*** Cuomo and de Blasio,' an unidentified attendee told Fox News on Sunday.
'The party continued. Everyone took photos. It was a big hit. The crowds cheered, even the cops chuckled.'
The 'artwork' had been covered up with black paint by the Department of Transportation by 10pm on Saturday night.
The NYPD have confirmed a criminal mischief complaint was filed over the incident and an investigation is ongoing.
Archived source: https://archive.ph/DKGDr
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