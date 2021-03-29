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Les Miserables: Is this a song about a Jewish business?
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60 views • March 29, 2021
I look at my favourite song from the excellent stage musical: Les Miserables. The song "Master of the House" is very funny with very interesting lyrics. I discuss how Whites do not appreciate their own teamwork and how Whites overlook many awesome achievements in our society. Then we take a closer look at the Jewish links of Les Miserable, and the very Jewish behaviour of the Inn keep in the song "Master of the House".
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My website is: http://historyreviewed.com
You can find ALL my videos on my website.
DONATE TO SUPPORT MY WORK:
I will be most grateful for donations to support my work. Note: Due to harassment, I cannot publish my donation details openly.
So please use this link: http://historyreviewed.best/index.php/contact-us/?T=4
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