US Clearly Expressed Support to Allies Including Australia Against CCP’s Threat

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5/13/2021 Secretary Blinken warns the CCP that their action targeting the American closest partners and allies will hinder improvements in the relationship between the U.S. and China. Minister Payne expresses the expectation of the constructive dialogue between Australia and China to resolve outstanding trading issues as well as the determination of not compromising on Australian national security or sovereignty.