DEI University in Nebraska - UNL and UNO's Criminal Discrimination
NebraskaJournalHerald
51 views • 3 months ago

In Nebraska, the dark shadow of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) programs looms over university campuses, particularly at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and the University of Nebraska at Omaha. These initiatives, purportedly designed to foster fairness, have instead been unmasked as a calculated strategy to disenfranchise white individuals, replacing them with others who have not secured their positions through merit but rather through a manipulative exploitation of civil rights laws...

The DEI agenda at Nebraska's universities, notably at Lincoln and Omaha, continues to be a polarizing matter, disguised with new names and frameworks but steadfast in its aim to marginalize white individuals under the banner of equity. It is imperative for the justice system to launch thorough investigations into these practices, pushing for the complete disbandment of all DEI organizations and the legal pursuit of those who have, through these schemes, perpetrated acts that violate the core tenets of fairness and equality in education.

Read the full story at the Nebraska Journal Herald

#DEIinNebraska #DiversityDebate #EquityOrInequality #InclusionIllusion #CivilRightsRevisited

Keywords
newsheadlinesworldentertainmentweatheropinionsportsnationallocalnebraskaextranebraska journal herald
