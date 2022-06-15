© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Dr Mike Yeadon Names, Explains, and Shames former UK Gov Chief Scientific Adviser Patrick Valance.
https://rumble.com/v18kjy1-dr-mike-yeadon-names-explains-and-shames-former-uk-gov-chief-scientific-adv.html
video_2022-06-12_12-38-00
Names, Explains, and Shames Fellow Academic UK Chief Gov Health Advisor Patrick Vallance. Mike says he remembers seeing Vallance on the TV every night since early 2020 lying to us.
=================================
SOUNDGROUNDER MUSIC
Track:- Maddie
UNIVERSAL DECLARATION OF HUMAN RIGHTS
(Article 1).
All human beings are born free and equal in dignity and rights
Articles 1 ---30 https://www.un.org/en/about-us/universal-declaration-of-human-rights
To save all our rights we have to fight for ourselves and others until they awaken and join us.
Soundgrounder Music
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCb1sjT3OHG3fPYKwI81OqSg
Dr Mike Yeadon, describes, UK Gov adviser, Patrick Vallance