‼️Greek farmers have paralyzed airport operations at Heraklion Int'l Airport in Crete, by storming the runway & blocking access to the terminal

‼️Greek farmers have paralyzed the operation of Heraklion International Airport in Crete, by storming the runway and blocking access to the terminal.

The protesters broke through the police cordon and entered the runway of Nikos Kazantzakis Airport in Heraklion, leading to the suspension of flights and delayed departures. The farmers are demanding the unblocking of EU subsidy payments: due to a corruption scandal and inspections, there is a funding shortage of about 600 million euros, and the disbursement of funds to those who are actually working on the land has been delayed. The situation was exacerbated by an outbreak of sheep and goat pox, mass culling of livestock, and rising costs amid low purchase prices and rising energy prices.

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis acknowledged the delays and promised that the total amount of payments to farmers this year will reach 3.7 billion euros, while calling for an end to the blockade of roads, ports, and airports and a transition to dialogue.

Despite the promises, farmers continue nationwide actions and threaten with new blockades of key infrastructure throughout the country.





