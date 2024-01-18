Mike Yon on the Status of the Invasion of the USA (Nov. 2023)

Edited for all the important information from a one hour interview of Mike Yon to 12 minutes. Yon tends to digress from his main point and I cut out the digressions for my friends so they might actually LISTEN. Feel free to copy and share to wake people up.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.