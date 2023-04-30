Flourishing Together (part 1): ACSI's Psychometric Education

"Christian" school networks are working in public-private partnership with Mystery Babylon. The Association of Christian Schools International experiments with a paradigm of humanistic education based on big data. Follow the science of feelings, rather than the Word of the Lord God. If you cannot convert the world, join them in the vain dream of man-made heaven on earth. We are Christ's creation. Lucifer claims us constructs for Babel.

Note: My apologies, I went twenty minutes over, a minor improvement.

Image: Psychometric data science (Bing images)

Prayerfully discern as you study and research the Truth, our Lord Jesus Christ:

https://www.acsi.org/docs/default-source/website-publishing/research/fsci-research-report-2019.pdf?sfvrsn=4718e426_0 - Flourishing Schools Research

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kEe2cA_hWyk - Flourishing School Culture by Lynn Swaner - InspirED Convention

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=biKsTPfWgzI - Closing Keynote by Lynn Swaner & Andy Wolfe - InspirED Convention

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2QsvVA-s-HM - Faith At Home: Collective Worship for Secondary Schools, Week 11: Flourishing - Church of England

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=b8ZjAj7jF3w - Using Data to Motivate Change by Jennifer Dunn - TEDx Talks

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_Bepz2M5VEA - Collaborative Approaches to Holistic Learning - LAPU Videos

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9FBxfd7DL3E - The New Era of Positive Psychology - Martin Seligman

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7J-aCKAL6e8 - Science of Human Flourishing by Tyler J. VanderWeele - Human Flourishing Program at Harvard University

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-v2_NS9eOaY - Re: ACSI's "Fact Sheet" on Walter Strickland - Conversations That Matter

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GIOxeaAPYtY - Christian Education, ACSI, & Walter Strickland’s New “UnifiED” - Founders Ministries