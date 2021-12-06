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7 WAYS TO CONNECT TO YOUR INTUITION - Ms Jo
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24 views • December 06, 2021
This Ms Jo lesson concerns that ‘gut feeling’ sense we all need to pay better attention to.
Me, I’m always giving some lowlife cretin the ‘benefit of doubt’ when my gut bloody well knows better. … That tingle in your belly means if you touch that toad you will get a bad case of wart burn and embarrassing deep jungle level halitosis. …… EVERY DARN TIME.
Mother Earth gave you intuition for a reason.
Better listen to Ms Jo and Mom.
If this video resonates with you, you can find more Ms Jo wisdom and positive vibs on her facebook page. …. Mystic Mountain Tarot (https://www.facebook.com/mysticmountaintarot)
Peace, love and prosperity people,
~ DC v20.21
Me, I’m always giving some lowlife cretin the ‘benefit of doubt’ when my gut bloody well knows better. … That tingle in your belly means if you touch that toad you will get a bad case of wart burn and embarrassing deep jungle level halitosis. …… EVERY DARN TIME.
Mother Earth gave you intuition for a reason.
Better listen to Ms Jo and Mom.
If this video resonates with you, you can find more Ms Jo wisdom and positive vibs on her facebook page. …. Mystic Mountain Tarot (https://www.facebook.com/mysticmountaintarot)
Peace, love and prosperity people,
~ DC v20.21
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