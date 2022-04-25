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Putin Calls NATO's Bluff: Will LARP Zelensky Allow For the Release of the Azov Nazi Battalion 'Human Shield Hostages' From the Azovstal Steel Plant?
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320 views • April 25, 2022
With recent reports that the Azov Nazi Battalion may have brought hundreds of human shields (children included) down the tunnels of Azovstal Steel Plant for the past two months comes the further news that Vladimir Putin has stopped using force to bring to the surface the Azov Nazi fighters that have been holed up in the tunnels for several weeks. Alex Christoforou of The Duran podcast on YouTube has been focusing on this strategy for his past couple of videos. I have two excerpts that I want to share with you as I totally agree with what Alex is commenting on in these two video clips. I want to commend Putin and his decision to stop bombing the steel plant and instead let those that want to leave the plant and go about their business is commendable. Zelensky has told the fighters in that steel plant to stay put and not to surrender to the Russians, but what is Zelensky saying to the 'human shields' of Azovstal? Is he permitting them to come up from the tunnels? Putin has guaranteed their safety if they want to leave. Is the Azov Battalion keeping the 'hostages' trapped from leaving? Time will tell. This is playing out in a deadly fashion as NATO and the US are set to stage a 'false flag' on that steel plant and blame it on Russia. I guarantee it.
Related videos:
'Not even a fly comes through': Putin orders Mariupol's Azovstal site to be blocked off | Ukraine
The Telegraph
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iK_XZrX1GF0
Ukraine war: Russia 'trying to storm Mariupol steel plant', refuge to some 1,000 civilians
The Telegraph
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0xtxEPBMQu8
Putin stops Azovstal assault. GL collective west silence. Putin's BIG warning Sarmat ICBM
Alex Christoforou
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_s_uBNGxJlQ
Azovstal news. Chrystia Freeland upset at G20. Maria Zakharova's "double line" for Greece.
Alex Christoforou
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XLQM2rjjOOM
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Related videos:
'Not even a fly comes through': Putin orders Mariupol's Azovstal site to be blocked off | Ukraine
The Telegraph
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iK_XZrX1GF0
Ukraine war: Russia 'trying to storm Mariupol steel plant', refuge to some 1,000 civilians
The Telegraph
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0xtxEPBMQu8
Putin stops Azovstal assault. GL collective west silence. Putin's BIG warning Sarmat ICBM
Alex Christoforou
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_s_uBNGxJlQ
Azovstal news. Chrystia Freeland upset at G20. Maria Zakharova's "double line" for Greece.
Alex Christoforou
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XLQM2rjjOOM
Please follow me on Social Media
Paypal Donations:
https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/GlobalAgenda
Contact me: [email protected]
GlobalAgenda on Gettr
https://gettr.com/user/globalagenda
GlobalAgenda on Gab
https://gab.com/GlobalAgenda
BD007Marky on Twitter
https://twitter.com/BD007Marky
TikTok
https://www.tiktok.com/@globalagenda5...
My new YouTube Channel
A Dose of Canadian Truth
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCrNd...
GlobalAgenda on BitChute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/glob...
GlobalAgenda on Brighteon
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/gl...
Global Agenda on Rumble
https://rumble.com/c/c-527027
Global Agenda on Odysee
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Global Agenda on Flote
https://flote.app/GlobalAgenda
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