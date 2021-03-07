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FRINGE Elements? NO- Antifa, Riots, Looting, + BLM are No Longer Fringe for the Left
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11 views • March 07, 2021
People oriented towards the left-hand side of the aisle continue to poo-poo Antifa and BLM actions claiming that they are fringe elements and in no way represent the main stream, yet they continue to excuse and poo poo their horrific actions like looting, destruction, vandalism, and violence, which makes them culpable and their protectors.
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