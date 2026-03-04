Cozy Kamakura Wednesday: New Plants Sprouting, Fresh Garlic Prep & Delicious Apple Treat

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Good day from Kamakura, Japan, on this Wednesday, March 4th. It’s a cold and rainy day outside, but indoors things are looking pretty good. My plants are coming along really well…and I have a new batch coming along. I was also busy in the kitchen; I minced up a bunch of garlic. And I made a delicious apple desert. Let’s go back and take a look at the past few days.
A garden is a grand teacher. It teaches patience and careful watchfulness; it teaches industry and thrift; above all it teaches entire trust." Gertrude Jekyll
TKG Chapters:
00:00Opening
00:42Tulips are Popping Up
01:17Deliciously Simple Apple Desert
03:32Checking My Gardening Diary
03:49Checking on Starts
05:56Up-potting Starts
17:37Mincing Lots of Garlic
21:43New round of Seeds
28:08Recycling Soil
29:17Scenes of Kamakura
29:55Mt. Fuji 富士山