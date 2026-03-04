BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Cozy Kamakura Wednesday: New Plants Sprouting, Fresh Garlic Prep & Delicious Apple Treat
The Kamakura Gardener
The Kamakura Gardener
64 followers
0
23 views • 1 day ago

Good day from Kamakura, Japan, on this Wednesday, March 4th. It’s a cold and rainy day outside, but indoors things are looking pretty good. My plants are coming along really well…and I have a new batch coming along. I was also busy in the kitchen; I minced up a bunch of garlic. And I made a delicious apple desert. Let’s go back and take a look at the past few days.   


A garden is a grand teacher. It teaches patience and careful watchfulness; it teaches industry and thrift; above all it teaches entire trust." Gertrude Jekyll 

Keywords
container gardeningvegetable gardeningraised bed gardeningsmall plot gardeninggardening in japanboston terriergardening from age 60gardening for seniorsgardening at age 60the kamakura gardener
Chapters

TKG Chapters:

00:00Opening

00:42Tulips are Popping Up

01:17Deliciously Simple Apple Desert

03:32Checking My Gardening Diary

03:49Checking on Starts

05:56Up-potting Starts

17:37Mincing Lots of Garlic

21:43New round of Seeds

28:08Recycling Soil

29:17Scenes of Kamakura

29:55Mt. Fuji 富士山

