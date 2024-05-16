Create New Account
New Bank Records reveal $ laundering to VP Biden from China, Romania, Russia
CORRUPTION: New bank accounts of the Biden family have been found which were used for receiving money being laundered from China, Romania, & Russia while Biden was VP, with over $240K in checks being directly wired to Biden with no explanation.


Comer has subpoenaed and gotten 3.7 million documents pertaining to the Bidens bank records.

