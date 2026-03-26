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Jared Kushner Becomes The Most Powerful Man In The Middle East-nteb-march 26 2026
Rightly Dividing The Word
Rightly Dividing The Word
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Jared Kushner has already laid the groundwork in the Middle East through the Abraham Accords, proving he can do what few others have done—bring Arab nations and Israel into agreement. Then he was given billions of dollars from Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to start his wealth management fund, Affinity Partners. Next he was appointed as the ‘Special Envoy of Peace’ that has taken control of the ruins formally known as Gaza. Now, President Trump has tasked Kushner with implementing his 15 Point Peace Plan to end the war in Iran. “And he shall confirm the covenant with many for one week: and in the midst of the week he shall cause the sacrifice and the oblation to cease, and for the overspreading of abominations he shall make it desolate, even until the consummation, and that determined shall be poured upon the desolate.” Daniel 9:27 (KJB) On this episode of the Prophecy News Podcast, now here’s the part most people ignore, but NTEB doesn’t. Kushner is not just a diplomat—he is backed by billions of dollars from Saudi Arabia and Gulf state sovereign wealth funds. Let that sink in. The very nations that must be part of any Middle East peace agreement are also financially tied to the man brokering deals in that same region. That is not coincidence. That is alignment of money, influence, and geopolitical power. In one man, Jared Kushner, you now have a man with access to Israel, a man accepted by Arab nations, and a man connected to massive financial backing That is a trifecta you almost never see in one individual. No, we are not declaring Jared Kushner to be the biblical Antichrist. But if you’re looking for the type of man the Bible describes, you’re looking for someone who checks boxes exactly like these. And for the first time in a long time…you can actually see what that might look like. Today we venture into the belly of the Beast and show you everything that the Central Casting Antichrist Jared Kushner has been up to.

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