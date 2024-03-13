Create New Account
Everything You Didn't Know About The Great Pyramids Of Giza TRACKS
TRACKS - Travel Documentaries


May 9, 2019


Professor Joann Fletcher goes in search of the building blocks of Egyptian civilisation and finds out what made ancient Egypt the incredible civilisation that it was.


TRACKS publishes unique, unexpected and untold stories from across the world every week.


From Immortal Egypt: The Road To The Pyramids

Content licensed from Lion TV.

Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8UCh7gBZ6PA

