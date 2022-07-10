Globalism Shot Down

Globalism sent a message by shooting down a great patriotic Japanese hero, former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. God also sent an ominous message to globalism by shooting down America’s Stonehenge the GA Guidestones. Who will win in the end? I think you know, as do our guests Reggie LittleJohn and Swoop Keith Lewis. Be here and be in the know.

Our live shows can be heard Saturdays from 1:30 to 3pm EST on local radio FM station Fox News 94.9 WJJF - covering Connecticut, Rode Island and Long Island, NY. Listen live from http://freedomondeck.com/ - and find the archives there and on most video platforms, and on Spotify!

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Email CV at [email protected]

Alpha Eye – novel by CV Berton available on Amazon: http://bit.ly/AlphaEye