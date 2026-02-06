🚨Rothschild’s fingerprints all over Epstein operation - Patrick Byrne to Alex Jones

🚨 Rothschild’s fingerprints all over Epstein operation

💬 “In 2019, [Epstein] reached out to me very hard in two fake setups…invitations, really demands I come out to Epstein Island. The name Rothschild was mentioned,” former US intel asset Patrick Byrne told Alex Jones.

♦️ The pitches emphasized that Epstein was “friends with Bill Gates, he’s friends with all these bigshots, he’s got the greatest trading room in the world, he trades trillions of dollars, everyone wants his thoughts on everything, he sits there all day taking calls from kings and princes and ambassadors and titans of industry,” Byrne explained.

♦️ Byrne said that having read about Epstein’s criminal activities going back to 2009 and the financier’s first conviction, his first instinct was to go to the island and murder him, but gave up on that idea.

♦️ He also claims that after Epstein’s death, attempts were made to groom him as ‘the next Epstein’ – which he characterized as a Mossad child sex blackmail operation “under the umbrella of American purview.”