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https://gnews.org/post/p13w41e2
On June 7th, Dr. Russell Blaylock said in an interview that relevant studies have found that the CCP virus vaccine destroys the body’s DNA repair function and damages the two most critical DNA repair enzymes. Breast cancer gene 1 (BRCA1) is one of them. Breast cancer gene 1 (BRCA1) is a protein that consists of the gene encoded in the human body as BRCA1, a human tumor suppressor gene responsible for repairing DNA and destroying cells when it cannot. But the CCP virus vaccine will cause a defect of the breast cancer Gene 1, which will lead to breast cancer and prostate cancer. After vaccination, the human immune system and DNA repair function will be severely damaged. The proportion of human cancers will rise rapidly, and even new types of cancer will be induced