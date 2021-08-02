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LOCKDOWN🚨LOCKDOWN🚨LOCKDOWN🚨LOCKDOWN🚨LOCKDOWN🚨LOCKDOWN🚨LOCKDOWN🚨LOCKDOWN🚨
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402 views • August 02, 2021
LOCKDOWN🚨
Dr. John Ioannidis is a Professor of Medicine, Epidemiology and Population Health, and Biomedical Data Science at Stanford University. He was labeled "one of the most influential scientists alive" by The Atlantic and is one of the top cited scientist in the world averaging >6,000 new citations per month.
In March of 2020, Dr. Ioannidis published an opinion essay arguing against school closures, social distancing measures, and lockdowns.
This is highlights from a 2-hour presentation which Dr. Ionniddis gave on June 25, 2021 where he discusses why lockdowns were the greatest public health failure of his life.
Lockdowns ignore the 1000-fold difference in mortality rates between the oldest and youngest.
They also kill people and do not save lives.
Video:
https://rumble.com/vj8b4x-stanfords-dr.-john-ioannidis-destroys-the-covid-lockdown-narrative.html
Full Presentation:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=B_ehqHQOBO0&;t=0s
Dr. John Ioannidis is a Professor of Medicine, Epidemiology and Population Health, and Biomedical Data Science at Stanford University. He was labeled "one of the most influential scientists alive" by The Atlantic and is one of the top cited scientist in the world averaging >6,000 new citations per month.
In March of 2020, Dr. Ioannidis published an opinion essay arguing against school closures, social distancing measures, and lockdowns.
This is highlights from a 2-hour presentation which Dr. Ionniddis gave on June 25, 2021 where he discusses why lockdowns were the greatest public health failure of his life.
Lockdowns ignore the 1000-fold difference in mortality rates between the oldest and youngest.
They also kill people and do not save lives.
Video:
https://rumble.com/vj8b4x-stanfords-dr.-john-ioannidis-destroys-the-covid-lockdown-narrative.html
Full Presentation:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=B_ehqHQOBO0&;t=0s
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