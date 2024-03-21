STOP OMS. La Bitacora junto al Dr Juanjo Martinez
2 views
•
Published Thursday
•
STOP OMS. Desde el punto de vista Medico, el Dr Juanjo Martinez nos dice el significado del Tratado de Pandemia
Keywords
pandemiaagenda2030globalismolibertadtratado de pandemiastopwhostopomsdictadurasanitaria
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos