The Art Of Apologies: Putting Others First 💕✨

Marjorie and Susan are the authors of Sorry, Sorry, Sorry: The Case for Good Apologies talks about that in the journey of recovery, it's crucial to consider how apologies are received. ✨

Often, we may overlook whether the person we're apologizing to is ready or expecting to hear from us. Reflecting on the purpose of an apology reminds us to prioritize the other person's feelings. 💔

That's why the saying "I regret" misses the mark.

A genuine apology is about the impact it will have on the other person. 🙏🙏

