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#savethechildren, #sauverlesenfants. Témoignage d'une infirmière
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33 views • August 19, 2020
Témoignage audio d'une infirmière au moment où est annoncée l'arrivée de l'USNS Comfort, l'un des deux bateaux-hôpital dépêchés par l'administration Trump pour prendre en charge les enfants victimes du trafic humain retenus prisonniers dans des tunnels sous Central Park à New York.
Témoignage qui semble crédible, mais qui n'a pas eu de suite. Faites vos recherches de votre côté.
Témoignage qui semble crédible, mais qui n'a pas eu de suite. Faites vos recherches de votre côté.
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