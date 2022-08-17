The Earth is passing away; What about OSAS? Fear YHWH, prophecy

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Prophetic word, given on 2022-08-16, around 9pm after a time of personal worship.
Scriptures:
Mark 13:31, Matthew 5:18, Luke 16:17, 1 John 2:17, 1 Corinthians 7:31
Revelation 6:16
Jonah 3 + 4
Matthew 18:21-22
Exodus 32:10-14
Mark 16:4-6, Luke 24:2-6
Matthew 8:22, Luke 9:60
Matthew 7:1-6, Luke 6:37-42
John 6:37-46+65, John 14:6
Ephesians 2:8, 2 Timothy 1:9
Isaiah 10:27, Matthew 11:30, Galatians 5:1
Philippians 2:12
Luke 22:32
Philippians 1:3-6
Proverbs 26:11, 2 Peter 2:22
1 John 2:16, 2 Peter 2:9-10
Matthew 10:28, Luke 12:4-5
1 Peter 5:8
Proverbs 9:10, 15:33, 1,7 Isaiah 11:2, 33:6
Ephesians 5:20
2 Thessalonians 2:3
The transcript to read along is available on my website:
https://bindernowski.com/the-earth-is-passing-away-osas/
If you need licensed footages, images or music for your own videos, I have loads of them available exlusively on Pond5
https://www.pond5.com/artist/bindernowski