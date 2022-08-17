The Earth is passing away; What about OSAS? Fear YHWH, prophecy

Prophetic word, given on 2022-08-16, around 9pm after a time of personal worship.





Scriptures:

Mark 13:31, Matthew 5:18, Luke 16:17, 1 John 2:17, 1 Corinthians 7:31

Revelation 6:16

Jonah 3 + 4

Matthew 18:21-22

Exodus 32:10-14

Mark 16:4-6, Luke 24:2-6

Matthew 8:22, Luke 9:60

Matthew 7:1-6, Luke 6:37-42

John 6:37-46+65, John 14:6

Ephesians 2:8, 2 Timothy 1:9

Isaiah 10:27, Matthew 11:30, Galatians 5:1

Philippians 2:12

Luke 22:32

Philippians 1:3-6

Proverbs 26:11, 2 Peter 2:22

1 John 2:16, 2 Peter 2:9-10

Matthew 10:28, Luke 12:4-5

1 Peter 5:8

Proverbs 9:10, 15:33, 1,7 Isaiah 11:2, 33:6

Ephesians 5:20

2 Thessalonians 2:3





The transcript to read along is available on my website:

https://bindernowski.com/the-earth-is-passing-away-osas/





If you need licensed footages, images or music for your own videos, I have loads of them available exlusively on Pond5

https://www.pond5.com/artist/bindernowski