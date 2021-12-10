SOULED OUT - S 8: Ep 7

Namaste.Be at peace, my friend. Become one with the rain. Breathe deeply through your eyes.Today's show is quite a twist in the middle of Season 8. I decided that I just wanted to talk "spirituality" today. And I mean -- really get into it.Obviously, we expose a lot of the mainstream narrative on each episode and do our part to try and empower our viewers/listeners with facts, data, and truth that you won't find on all of the typical platforms. But when we're exploring these rabbit holes -- we must always come back to center. Otherwise all of the nonsense just gets maddening.So for today's show I decided to take our viewers/listeners on a bit of a journey. I wanted to discuss what I feel are the most important spiritual topics of today. I wanted to discuss spiritual armor and many related ideas.It felt REALLY good to publish this episode. Take note -- it has been published in two parts!Enjoy! And let us know what you think.You are the one, Neo.S O U L E D O U T M E D I A T E L E V I S I O N (SOMTV)When you directly support SOMTV / Souled Out Media -- you are contributing to the Pro-Freedom Movement, supporting Free Speech and Open Discussion, supporting Health Freedom, supporting the Truth Movement, and strongly fighting back against Big Tech Censorship!DONATE (various methods)THANK YOU ALL FOR YOUR LOVE AND SUPPORT!