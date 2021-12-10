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SOULED OUT - S 8: Ep 7
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44 views • December 10, 2021
Namaste.

Be at peace, my friend. Become one with the rain. Breathe deeply through your eyes.

Today's show is quite a twist in the middle of Season 8. I decided that I just wanted to talk "spirituality" today. And I mean -- really get into it.

Obviously, we expose a lot of the mainstream narrative on each episode and do our part to try and empower our viewers/listeners with facts, data, and truth that you won't find on all of the typical platforms. But when we're exploring these rabbit holes -- we must always come back to center. Otherwise all of the nonsense just gets maddening.

So for today's show I decided to take our viewers/listeners on a bit of a journey. I wanted to discuss what I feel are the most important spiritual topics of today. I wanted to discuss spiritual armor and many related ideas.

It felt REALLY good to publish this episode. Take note -- it has been published in two parts!

Enjoy! And let us know what you think.

You are the one, Neo.

http://linktr.ee/souledout

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