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Doctor Chinda Brandolino on how the U.S. CDC prepares people for a zombie invasion
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211 views • February 24, 2022
"Recently, and considering the new information on the subject, Dr. Brandolino has been raising awareness about a possible zombie invasion.
It should be recalled that earlier this month, Dr. Astrid Stuckelberger explained that a zombie pandemic is very possible (https://www.orwell.city/2022/02/zombies.html) thanks to the manipulation of organisms employing electromagnetic patterns.
Read the article for more information:
👉🏻 https://www.orwell.city/2022/02/training.html"
It should be recalled that earlier this month, Dr. Astrid Stuckelberger explained that a zombie pandemic is very possible (https://www.orwell.city/2022/02/zombies.html) thanks to the manipulation of organisms employing electromagnetic patterns.
Read the article for more information:
👉🏻 https://www.orwell.city/2022/02/training.html"
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