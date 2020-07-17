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Latest Drain-The-Swamp News - July 17, 2020 - Morning Coffee Edition
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201 views • July 17, 2020
Stroppy Me Car Sticker: http://ebay.us/N77gTc?cmpnId=5338273189
Alternative Channels: https://videos.utahgunexchange.com/@Stroppy
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/M4YtazGIdcIH/
https://www.brighteon.com/new-search?query=Stroppy
Music : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4mUWtqKhG94&;list=PL43E1HcuFPd5fUG1QzmTviHLAy4b27rpX
DTS News:
https://www.foxnews.com/us/ms13-doj-first-terrorism-charges-gang-crackdown
https://invidio.us/watch?v=p623xDR7wXw
https://www.upi.com/Top_News/US/2020/07/16/Trump-admin-announces-charges-against-22-MS-13-gang-members/6081594876484/
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2020/07/15/doj-spox-kerri-kupek-discusses-operation-legend-china-and-the-john-durham-investigation/#more-196780
https://www.theepochtimes.com/graham-looking-to-declassify-fbi-interviews-with-steeles-key-source_3425726.html
https://dailycaller.com/2020/07/16/grenell-steele-dossier-declassify/
https://justthenews.com/accountability/russia-and-ukraine-scandals/congressional-republicans-plan-make-wave-new-criminal
Other News:
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/cdc-reports-china-coronavirus-mortality-currently-pandemic-threshold/
https://repub.li/secretary-of-state-pompeo-warns-china-will-pay-a-price-for-coronavirus/
https://truepundit.com/payback-dr-judy-mikovits-comes-out-swinging-drops-new-bombs-on-dr-fauci-cdc-during-vicious-interview/
https://www.rushlimbaugh.com/daily/2020/07/15/jane-doe-whistleblower-hospitals-profiting-from-covid-coding-fraud/
http://www.whatdoesitmean.com/index3275.htm
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/expert-analysis-floods-threaten-chinas-massive-three-gorges-dam-dam-break-catastrophic-world-food-supply/
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2020/07/15/subtle-as-a-brick-through-a-window-2/#more-196793
Other Interesting Stuff
https://twitter.com/KillAuDeepState/status/1283901985767358465/photo/1
https://twitter.com/JuliansRum/status/1283922946696912897?cxt=HHwWgoC9zcLHtNEjAAAA
https://nypost.com/2020/07/15/is-this-ghislaine-maxwells-mystery-husband/
https://twitter.com/Bruno062418/status/1283780230868598784
Alternative Channels: https://videos.utahgunexchange.com/@Stroppy
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/M4YtazGIdcIH/
https://www.brighteon.com/new-search?query=Stroppy
Music : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4mUWtqKhG94&;list=PL43E1HcuFPd5fUG1QzmTviHLAy4b27rpX
DTS News:
https://www.foxnews.com/us/ms13-doj-first-terrorism-charges-gang-crackdown
https://invidio.us/watch?v=p623xDR7wXw
https://www.upi.com/Top_News/US/2020/07/16/Trump-admin-announces-charges-against-22-MS-13-gang-members/6081594876484/
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2020/07/15/doj-spox-kerri-kupek-discusses-operation-legend-china-and-the-john-durham-investigation/#more-196780
https://www.theepochtimes.com/graham-looking-to-declassify-fbi-interviews-with-steeles-key-source_3425726.html
https://dailycaller.com/2020/07/16/grenell-steele-dossier-declassify/
https://justthenews.com/accountability/russia-and-ukraine-scandals/congressional-republicans-plan-make-wave-new-criminal
Other News:
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/cdc-reports-china-coronavirus-mortality-currently-pandemic-threshold/
https://repub.li/secretary-of-state-pompeo-warns-china-will-pay-a-price-for-coronavirus/
https://truepundit.com/payback-dr-judy-mikovits-comes-out-swinging-drops-new-bombs-on-dr-fauci-cdc-during-vicious-interview/
https://www.rushlimbaugh.com/daily/2020/07/15/jane-doe-whistleblower-hospitals-profiting-from-covid-coding-fraud/
http://www.whatdoesitmean.com/index3275.htm
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/expert-analysis-floods-threaten-chinas-massive-three-gorges-dam-dam-break-catastrophic-world-food-supply/
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2020/07/15/subtle-as-a-brick-through-a-window-2/#more-196793
Other Interesting Stuff
https://twitter.com/KillAuDeepState/status/1283901985767358465/photo/1
https://twitter.com/JuliansRum/status/1283922946696912897?cxt=HHwWgoC9zcLHtNEjAAAA
https://nypost.com/2020/07/15/is-this-ghislaine-maxwells-mystery-husband/
https://twitter.com/Bruno062418/status/1283780230868598784
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