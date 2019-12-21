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The True Origins of Kwanzaa, Hanukkah & Christmas
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34 views • December 21, 2019
This is the original version of this video from 2015 by Red Ice. Some of you will want to find out how both Kwanzaa and Hanukkah was manufactured as a "response" to European's Yule/Christmas. See our video "The Story Behind The Yule Celebration" https://www.bitchute.com/video/3Nd13H6mohIi for an updated version of the last part of this video about Yule/Christmas.
Original description text: Lana tells about the true origins of newcomer holidays such as Kwanzaa and Hanukkah. Where did these holidays originate? Are they original? Why are they also in December, like Christmas? She'll also talk about the true origins of Christmas, which is entirely borrowed from Yule, the pre-Christian European celebration of the Winter Solstice in the Northern Hemisphere.
Original description text: Lana tells about the true origins of newcomer holidays such as Kwanzaa and Hanukkah. Where did these holidays originate? Are they original? Why are they also in December, like Christmas? She'll also talk about the true origins of Christmas, which is entirely borrowed from Yule, the pre-Christian European celebration of the Winter Solstice in the Northern Hemisphere.
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