Has the Modern Church Lost Its Way? An interview with Lauren Witzke

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What happens when faith collides with culture and politics? This conversation examines challenges facing today's churches, encouraging viewers to think critically about Scripture, personal conviction, and the importance of remaining grounded in biblical teachings.
#Faith #Christianity #Church #Bible #Truth #BiblicalTeaching #Discussion #SpiritualGrowth
🎥 Watch the full interview at www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport
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