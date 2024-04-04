The Incestuous Left: One interconnected party is controlling everything | Rob Schmitt

Newsmax | Rob Schmitt reacts to the gag order on Donald Trump, the judge's connection to AG Letitia James and the media's continued attacks on the former President and more on NEWSMAX's "Rob Schmitt Tonight". There are so many conflicts of interest in the crusade against Trump, its hard to keep track of them all. Its all part of a massive psyop that they control.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.