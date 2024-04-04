Create New Account
The Incestuous Left: One interconnected party is controlling everything | Rob Schmitt
Published 17 hours ago

Newsmax  |  Rob Schmitt reacts to the gag order on Donald Trump, the judge's connection to AG Letitia James and the media's continued attacks on the former President and more on NEWSMAX's "Rob Schmitt Tonight".  There are so many conflicts of interest in the crusade against Trump, its hard to keep track of them all.  Its all part of a massive psyop that they control. 

Keywords
election interferenceindictmentpresident donald j trumpwitch huntcorrupt dojgovt collusion

