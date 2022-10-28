Create New Account
HUGE: Hospital Whistleblower SOUNDS ALARM: Nurse EXPOSES Fetal Death COVERUP
The Prisoner
Published a month ago |
The next generation is DYING from the shots!

Dr. James Thorp and whistleblower RN, Michelle join to expose the 12-fold increase in infant deaths across the globe! The hospitals KNOW the deaths will increase, and they aren't doing anything!

Mirrored - Stew Peters TV

whistleblowerstew petersdr james thorpmichelle rn

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
