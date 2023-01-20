REVELATION 1:1-5 - Verse by verse commentary #sevenchurches #beingblessed #testimonyofJesusChrist

Commentary on the Book of Revelation 1:1-5. Covering the introduction to the seven churches in Asia, different types of being blessed, the seven spirits, the testimony and prophecy concerning Jesus the Christ.

Revelation 1 The Revelation of Jesus Christ, which God gave unto him, to shew unto his servants things which must shortly come to pass; and he sent and signified it by his angel unto his servant John:



2 Who bare record of the word of God, and of the testimony of Jesus Christ, and of all things that he saw.



3 Blessed is he that readeth, and they that hear the words of this prophecy, and keep those things which are written therein: for the time is at hand.



4 John to the seven churches which are in Asia: Grace be unto you, and peace, from him which is, and which was, and which is to come; and from the seven Spirits which are before his throne;



5 And from Jesus Christ, who is the faithful witness, and the first begotten of the dead, and the prince of the kings of the earth. Unto him that loved us, and washed us from our sins in his own blood, https://heavenscatalyst.org/truth/revelation-commentary/

