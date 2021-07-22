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CBS reporter says "Patriot" is hate speech | STINCHFIELD on Newsmax
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20 views • July 22, 2021
Newsmax's Grant Stinchfield, Utah State Rep. Kera Birkeland and political commentator Isabella Riley comment on the Pentagon's attempt to walk back their 'woke' comments, Biden's ATF nominee appearing to mock many lawful Americans, as well as a CBS reporter trying to make a poor connection to the word 'patriot.' - via STINCHFIELD, weekdays at 8PM ET on Newsmax
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