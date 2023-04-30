MAGICAL MYSTERY SHOTS. ROLL UP!!! ROLL UP YOUR SLEEVES!!! LALA.... THE....

MAGICAL MYSTERY SHOTS
Roll up! Roll up sleeves for the
Magical mystery shots!
You are ordered to step right this way!
(Roll up), roll up for the mystery shots
(Roll up),roll up for the mind control shots
(Roll up) All for experimentation,
roll up for the mystery shots
(Roll up) on human depopulation
roll up for the mystery shots
The pre-lockdown govt contracted mystery shots
are waiting to take you away
Waiting to take you away
(Roll up), roll up for the mass murder shots
(Roll up), roll up for the martial law shots
(Roll up) They got everything you need,
roll up for the mandated shots,
(Roll up) To become a zombie,
roll up for the mystery shots,
Medical martial law mystery shots,
have been trying to kill us all day,
Trying to kill us all day,
short instrumental bridge..........
Aaaah…...... the magical mystery shots
(Roll up), roll up for the bio-weapon shots
(Roll up) And that’s your contribution,
roll up for the Marxist-socialist shots
(Roll up) for the communist revolution,
roll up for the mystery shots
The monopoly-money funded malice driven shots
are scheming to take us away
Scheming to take us away
The medical malpractice mystery shots
May save you from dogman some day,
Save you from dogman someday,
Since you'll be away.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.