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100% Effective COVID-19 Cure - Chlorine Dioxide.
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314 views • December 18, 2021
1. Google and Darpa made an ID PILL 7 years ago. There are many ways to manipulate you even if you dont take the vaxx.
https://www.brighteon.com/4088c267-e8ff-4309-ad6f-ccb411130b77
2. DARPA Project Pandora Mind control with micro wave technology and MRNA MIND CONTROL. Now you see why they put graphene oxide in the vaxx.
https://www.brighteon.com/461c7a1d-677c-4e8b-bbd8-d5d10f11303c
3. Satanic Pedophiles Rule the World. This is old news but many never heard about it so its worth repeating. Cognitive dissonance makes it hard to believe for many people.
https://www.brighteon.com/39e5d330-c83f-4eb9-bc39-285d2640c710
4. Tyler Nixon and Harrison Smith discuss the recent JFK file dump and the still unanswered questions. Trump covered up for the Bush family.
https://www.brighteon.com/ed959d5d-91d0-4f76-977e-70f2e416cd59
5. 100% Effective COVID-19 Cure - Chlorine Dioxide. One of the foremost advocates for this wonderdrug, Mark Grenon, is in prison in Bolivia on order from FDA
https://www.brighteon.com/ada411b7-ae60-48f8-8016-212d7ee9c886
You may support me through Wise, former TransferWise, Denny Abrahamsson Kasikorn Bank, Branch: Maya Chiangmai Account: 282-2-12059-0 SwiftCode: KASITHBK. Thailand. In Sweden Swish to Denny Abrahamsson 0732500665 My email is: [email protected]
https://www.brighteon.com/4088c267-e8ff-4309-ad6f-ccb411130b77
2. DARPA Project Pandora Mind control with micro wave technology and MRNA MIND CONTROL. Now you see why they put graphene oxide in the vaxx.
https://www.brighteon.com/461c7a1d-677c-4e8b-bbd8-d5d10f11303c
3. Satanic Pedophiles Rule the World. This is old news but many never heard about it so its worth repeating. Cognitive dissonance makes it hard to believe for many people.
https://www.brighteon.com/39e5d330-c83f-4eb9-bc39-285d2640c710
4. Tyler Nixon and Harrison Smith discuss the recent JFK file dump and the still unanswered questions. Trump covered up for the Bush family.
https://www.brighteon.com/ed959d5d-91d0-4f76-977e-70f2e416cd59
5. 100% Effective COVID-19 Cure - Chlorine Dioxide. One of the foremost advocates for this wonderdrug, Mark Grenon, is in prison in Bolivia on order from FDA
https://www.brighteon.com/ada411b7-ae60-48f8-8016-212d7ee9c886
You may support me through Wise, former TransferWise, Denny Abrahamsson Kasikorn Bank, Branch: Maya Chiangmai Account: 282-2-12059-0 SwiftCode: KASITHBK. Thailand. In Sweden Swish to Denny Abrahamsson 0732500665 My email is: [email protected]
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