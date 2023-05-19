Kevork Almassian: MidEast Balance of Power Shifting, Pax Americana in Last Phase of Decline

Kevork Almassian of Syriana Analysis discusses the true story behind the Syrian conflict and the war on Damascus which includes a New Middle East divided along sectarian lines. Despite being welcomed back into the Arab League, Syria remains in a weak position, though there's a good chance Turkey will pull out of the country after elections which should lead to eventual U.S. withdrawal. The balance of power in the Middle East is clearly shifting. American Empire is in its last phase of decline. There is no democracy in the West, if you challenge the system, they throw you in invisible economic jail, you're done. Telling the truth is important, keep speaking out.





*Support Geopolitics & Empire:

Donate https://geopoliticsandempire.com/donations

Consult https://geopoliticsandempire.com/consultation

Become a Member https://geopoliticsandempire.com/become-member

Become a Sponsor https://geopoliticsandempire.com/sponsors





**Visit Our Sponsors

Above Phone https://abovephone.com/?above=geopolitics

Borderless Health Insurance http://www.borderlesshealthinsurance.com

Nomad Capitalist https://nomadcapitalist.com





Websites

Syriana Analysis https://www.syriana-analysis.com

Twitter https://twitter.com/KevorkAlmassian





About Kevork Almassian

Syriana Analysis is dedicated to covering the current affairs in Syria.





Launched in January 2017, Syriana Analysis is an independent Syrian news and analysis platform free from any political or corporate funding, sponsorship or association. Syriana Analysis is exclusively funded by its subscribers on YouTube, which gives us the privilege to report the events from our perspective and what makes us believe serving the best interests of most Syrians.





*Podcast intro music is from the song "The Queens Jig" by "Musicke & Mirth" from their album "Music for Two Lyra Viols": http://musicke-mirth.de/en/recordings.html (available on iTunes or Amazon)