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8-Bit Space Invasion - A Straturday Improvisation
Sketch and Jam
Sketch and Jam
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23 views • July 03, 2021
Here is another #straturday improvisation on a couple of my strat style guitars. For this one I used my Eventide Pitchfactor to produce all the 8-bit retro synth sounds. Previously it was impossible to control this complex pedal but now there is an H9 software that can control all aspects of the pedal. This one pedal has so many options on it that you can create a whole song around some of it's unique effects.

The first track on my G&L ASAT is a step sequencer effect that creates a rhythm with each note. I used this rhythm to program the drums around it. The next track is on my Stratocaster Plus and it uses a motorcycle synth effect with some reverb on it to soften it up a bit. There is a tiny track in the middle on my G&L ASAT 30th Anniversary guitar that uses a video game style phaser with a step sequencer on it. Next is a track on my G&L Fallout that is an octaver that creates 8 harmonious pitches per note, almost sounding like an organ. The final track is on my home-made partsocaster with a bitcrush distortion and some reverb and delay on it.

Overall this song reminds me of old 8-bit game soundtracks something like a space flying game where you dodge asteroids and spaceships then collect power ups. Thanks for listening #straturday
Keywords
musicguitardrumsstratocasterimprovisation
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