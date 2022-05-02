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Deep State Claiming Ownership of YOUR Children
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120 views • May 02, 2022
The Deep State and its minions are coming out of the closet when it comes to your children, with key people including Joe Biden claiming that your children belong to them and that those same children need to be protected from you, The New American magazine Senior Editor Alex Newman explains in this episode of Behind The Deep State. Incidentally, many of the people making this argument have a disturbing history of relations with children. Right now, the Deep State-controlled United Nations and its member governments are moving to criminalize traditional parenting. Eventually, the agenda is to replace parents completely, allowing the state to take control of raising the next generation. There are few battles in the fight for freedom more critical than this one.
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