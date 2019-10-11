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Big Government Lovers on Both Sides
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93 views • October 11, 2019
A lot of people believe that when it comes to the size and scope of government, republicans are "better" or just "less bad" than their democrat counterparts. They talk the talk, about limiting government, and even the Constitution. But the evidence keeps coming in showing that at best, this is just about rhetoric. This time, 30 years of results in the states.
Path to Liberty, Fast Friday Edition: October 11, 2019
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Show Archives: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/pathtoliberty/
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Path to Liberty, Fast Friday Edition: October 11, 2019
JOIN TAC: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/members/
Show Archives: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/pathtoliberty/
Subscribe and Review on iTunes: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/path-to-liberty/id1440549211
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