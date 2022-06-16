The Colorado Cannabis Market

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As a pioneer in the industry and one of the most mature markets in the US, the Colorado adult-use market is an important one to watch and holds a significant place in the growth and development of the cannabis industry.
We'll look at the past year of adult-use cannabis sales and see how trends in category share and pricing have changed over time.
Episode 974 The #TalkingHedge dives into Headset’s data…
#CannabisIndustry #CannabisData #MarijuanaData #CannabisAnalytics #MarijuanaAnalytics #CannabisSalesData #MarijuanaSalesData
https://youtu.be/Jw4PFwOCobU