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Overview of the Book of Ezekiel (chapter 20 and 21)
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47 views • December 27, 2020
The elders of Israel came again to Ezekiel and they were going to inquire directly of God. Because of their rebellious attitude against God, God wouldn't let them inquire of Him, but instead He told Ezekiel to point out to them their paganism and apostasy.
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