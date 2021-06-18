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Ignorance And Prejudice In Medicine Dr Vernon Coleman
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71 views • June 18, 2021
Dr Vernon Coleman looks at how the medical establishment has, for centuries, promoted bad medical practices and suppressed original ideas that would help patients.
For more unbiased information about other important matters, please visit https://www.vernoncoleman.com
Dr Coleman's book on medical history is called, 'The Story of Medicine' which is available on Amazon. [Copy and pasted from original upload]
For more unbiased information about other important matters, please visit https://www.vernoncoleman.com
Dr Coleman's book on medical history is called, 'The Story of Medicine' which is available on Amazon. [Copy and pasted from original upload]
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