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Commander Ashtar: Prepare for Incoming Energies - Lion's Gate & more
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34 views • August 05, 2020
August 3, 2020
"With the incoming energies, there must be conscious allowing, as opposed to resistance. This is the key that we wish for them to remember." ~ Commander Ashtar
To access the audio only or transcript, please go to: https://ascensioncalling.com/prepare-for-incoming-energies-lions-gate-and-more/
For more monthly events go to: https://ascensioncalling.com/events/
And for more information about private sessions, please go to: https://ascensioncalling.com/private-sessions/
"With the incoming energies, there must be conscious allowing, as opposed to resistance. This is the key that we wish for them to remember." ~ Commander Ashtar
To access the audio only or transcript, please go to: https://ascensioncalling.com/prepare-for-incoming-energies-lions-gate-and-more/
For more monthly events go to: https://ascensioncalling.com/events/
And for more information about private sessions, please go to: https://ascensioncalling.com/private-sessions/
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