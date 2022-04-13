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In The Hospital Room When Sister’s Life Taken By COVID Protocol
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71 views • April 13, 2022
Jessica Vander Heiden, the big sister to Grace Schara and who was with her in the room at the time, courageously recounts to The New American, what happened on October 13, 2021, the day that Grace died. Despite what the death certificate states, Grace did not die because of COVID, according to her family, but as a result of the official protocol treatment administered at a northeast Wisconsin hospital.
To learn more about this story, please visit https://ouramazinggrace.net/
To learn more about this story, please visit https://ouramazinggrace.net/
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