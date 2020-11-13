2020 Election: Dark Winter, Great Reset. "You'll Own Nothing!"

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Christian announces the clear winner of the 2020 US Elections: the technocrats and their plan for a Dark Winter of lock downs and food shortages, enabling their Great Reset to roll forward into global "Happytalism." We must fight this agenda at all levels in this critical moment. Share this critical Ice Age Farmer Broadcast!
FULL SHOW NOTES: http://www.iceagefarmer.com/2020/11/08/2020-election-dark-winter-great-reset-youll-own-nothing/
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The ICE AGE FARMER broadcast
JOIN THE CONVERSATION:
http://iceagefarmer.com/guilded
IAF RESOURCES:
⇒ GDD: Growing Degree Days tool: how much colder has 2019 been for you?
http://iceagefarmer.com/gdd
⇒ IAF Wiki - read history, understand cycles, know what's coming:
http://wiki.iceagefarmer.com/wiki/History
⇒ Maps from previous cycles:
http://wiki.iceagefarmer.com/wiki/Strategic_Relocation:_Maps
⇒ Crop Loss Map
http://map.iceagefarmer.com
⇒ Join the email list - stay connected:
http://iceagefarmer.com/mail
*** SUPPORTERS - I recommend (because I use personally) ***
STORED FOOD (+ more) @ MyPatriotSupply:
http://iceagefarmer.com/prep
FREEZE DRY YOUR OWN FOOD (like printing money, but food):
http://iceagefarmer.com/harvestright
BUY SEEDS @ TRUE LEAF MARKET:
http://iceagefarmer.com/trueleaf
EMP-proof Solar: mention IAF save $250
http://Sol-ark.com
BEST CBD:
http://bignuggetfarm.com 10% code: IAF2018
⇒ More books: http://amazon.com/shop/iceagefarmer
⇒ Stored food: http://iceagefarmer.com/prep
___
LINKS:
https://twitter.com/ClimateWarrior7/status/1324843201753210885
https://time.com/collection/great-reset/5900765/walmart-ceo-reinventing-capitalism/
https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/radical-green-overhaul-to-avoid-climate-lockdown-by-mariana-mazzucato-2020-09?barrier=accesspaylog
https://apnews.com/article/virus-outbreak-pope-francis-archive-capitalism-bcde0053314e65612add0709fada5519
https://www.weforum.org/agenda/2020/07/to-build-back-better-we-must-reinvent-capitalism-heres-how/
https://twitter.com/IceAgeFarmer/status/1325350645348528128
https://www.npr.org/2020/05/29/864515955/nick-hanauer-how-do-we-begin-to-reinvent-capitalism
https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/united-nations-nep-calls-on-all-people-and-all-nations-to-adopt-happytalism-over-capitalismsocialism-on-occasion-of-july-4-us-independence-day-2019-300880251.html
https://happytalism.com/
https://twitter.com/WMPolice/status/1324397570249154571
https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/news/liverpool-news/everyone-liverpool-tested-covid-19-19210041
https://twitter.com/nowthisnews/status/1325506623025123331
https://twitter.com/IceAgeFarmer/status/1318789825697177601