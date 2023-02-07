Here’s How to Tell Whether a Therapist Is Good or Not

If you want to get the best results from therapy, remember this! ❗

In this video, licensed holistic psychotherapist and founder of You Are Complete, Bianca Rodriguez, shares advice on how people dealing with mental health issues can find the best expert to work with.

In order for you to see good progress and results in your mental health journey, Bianca recommends that you must start by finding a therapist you can trust and who will value your goals and active involvement in treatment. 💯

And most importantly, Bianca stresses that if you do not feel comfortable in opening up with your therapist, you ALWAYS have the option to say no and try again with someone else! 👈

