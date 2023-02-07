Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Here’s How to Tell Whether a Therapist Is Good or Not
78 views
channel image
Finding Genius Podcast
Published 20 hours ago |

If you want to get the best results from therapy, remember this! ❗

In this video, licensed holistic psychotherapist and founder of You Are Complete, Bianca Rodriguez, shares advice on how people dealing with mental health issues can find the best expert to work with.

In order for you to see good progress and results in your mental health journey, Bianca recommends that you must start by finding a therapist you can trust and who will value your goals and active involvement in treatment. 💯

And most importantly, Bianca stresses that if you do not feel comfortable in opening up with your therapist, you ALWAYS have the option to say no and try again with someone else! 👈

Check out the website in my profile to learn more.

Keywords
therapymental healththerapysession

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket