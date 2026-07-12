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The Strawman Myth & The Allied Liquidity Injection: Why You Won't Lose Everything
JMC Broadcasting
JMC Broadcasting
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The strawman construct is real. Since the conversion of nation states into commercial corporate entities in 1871, birth certificates have been registered as commodities to utilize human labor as collateral for central bank money. But the supposed billions in hidden Wall Street accounts are pure digital fiction—UN-backed computer zeros that will be erased during the systemic bankruptcy.


So what happens to you?


This daily war report from John Michael Chambers, sourced from Guardian Daniel R, reveals the truth behind the transition. The old fiat matrix dies. But in its place stands not poverty—but a strategically planned real liquidity injection from the Alliance.


At the moment of the systemic reboot, a firmly defined, immediately available liquidity injection will be unlocked for every citizen. This is not free money from a printing press. It is a real sum backed by the physical precious metal pool of the Alliance, calculated to unconditionally secure basic needs—food, energy, housing, medicine—during the transitional phase.


The strawman money of the legacy matrix dies. The well-deserved death of fiat fraud.


The report also reveals the pre-overt phase: the Alliance did not launch the operation in 2017 from a position of weakness, but from absolute strategic dominance already secured in the shadows. The NSA server architecture was hijacked. Nuclear blackmail potentials were neutralized. The covert alliance of super powers—US, Russia, China—was finalized before Trump ever stepped onto the political stage.


NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned, but new ones crop up every week.


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NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned but new ones crop up every week.

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guardiandanielrsourcejmcwarreportexclusivestrawmanconstructrealbirthcertificatecommoditycollateralwallstreetdigitalfictionsystemicbankruptcyerasesrealliquidityinjectionalliancepreciousmetalbackedcurrencybasicneedssecuredfiatdeathdeservedpreovertdominancensaserverhijackednuclearblackmailneutralizedcovertsuperpoweralliancestrategicrebootunfolding
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