Eye on the Sky - Del Bigtree & Jim Lee
Alex Hammer
Published 13 hours ago

Read on Substack: https://climateviewer.substack.com/p/eye-on-the-sky-del-bigtree-and-jim


Del unpacks weather modification with climate engineering expert Jim Lee.

EPISODE 363: EYE ON THE SKY

Full episode here:

https://thehighwire.com/ark-videos/eye-on-the-sky/


🔗 @ClimateViewer

https://connect.climateviewer.com/


Geoengineering with Contrails

https://climateviewer.substack.com/p/geoengineering-with-contrails


#CirrusCloudsMatter: The Shady Truth About Artificial Clouds

https://climateviewer.com/cirruscloudsmatter/


ClimateViewer News Articles on Artificial Clouds

https://climateviewer.com/tags/artificial-clouds/


Geoengineering, Climate Engineering, and Climate Intervention

https://climateviewer.com/geoengineering/


Weather Modification: Chemical and Electric Weather Control

https://climateviewer.com/weather-modification/


Space Weather Modification: HAARP and the Sky Heaters

https://climateviewer.com/space-weather-modification/


Weather Modification History Interactive Timeline

https://climateviewer.com/interactive-timeline/


https://climateviewer.com/newspapers/


The Environmental Modification Accountability Act

https://climateviewer.com/enmod/


Keywords
chemtrailsweather warfarefloodshurricanesfrequenciesdewcurrent affairsgeo-engineeringtornadoesweather newsfirestsunamisradarship trackswind turbinesbunker fuelhot spotsnexrads

