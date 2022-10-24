Breaking Free #3: Doorways for Demons

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This is the third session from the Breaking Free deliverance seminar on August 7th, 2021.
Pastor Dean Odle goes through an extensive list of sins that open doorways for demonic strongholds and possession. Pastor Dean also shows examples from testimonies and shares personal testimonies warning us to stay away from demonic doorways and make sure that we are Spirit-led.