Why Having a Good Social Network Is Good for You #shorts

This definitely helped a lot of people get through the tough times! Read on to find out what it is below…



In this reel, Ken McCarthy, the author of the book ‘Unraveling the CoVid Con:

The 2020-2022 Blog Posts of Ken McCarthy - How One Marketer Exposed The Truth When It Mattered’, talks about a crucial human trait has helped us all survive the pandemic!

According to Ken, people can thrive even in the direst situations as long as they have a GOOD social network. 💕

We can all agree that the events that have happened for the past couple years is enough to get anyone down. ☹️

Fortunately, we’ve managed to make it through the grief, anxiety, fear, and general loneliness brough on by the pandemic thanks to the support we receive from and give our friends, family, and even co-workers. 🤝

These connections have certainly played a big role in helping people become resilient, bounce back, and thrive! 🙌

Type YES in the comments if you agree.













