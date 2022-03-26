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Richard Dolan & Brian Ruhe Disagree on Replacing Humanity - QnA Part 3 of 3
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41 views • March 26, 2022
Part 3 of 3. Rolf and Barry and I have a discussion about the Grey aliens’s having positive emotions and wouldn’t you want a long lifespan?
At 9:00 we talk about Rudolf Steiner and Theosophical-like societies. Rolf and Kalaya both followed Steiner.
18:00 We see Rolf Eipper’s astonishing photo of a UFO in front of Grouse Mountain, which is a famous landmark around Vancouver, BC.
26:00 I talk about how I founded the English language Buddhism classes at the International Buddhist Society in Richmond, BC, in 1997, at https://buddhisttemple.ca/
29:30 Kalaya tells us about the Eckankar spiritual path and how religions have been co-opted.
All video playlists: https://www.bitchute.com/profile/yRDt6pN0WgUf/ or click on "The Brian Ruhe Show" above and scroll down.
Donate: http://www.brianruhe.ca/please-donate/
Bitcoin: 15Ls63J21zzhAPE7ke4P2JhaHyAEhUrJVe
Volunteer your time. Be part of a group. https://www.brianruhe.ca/volunteer/
MP3 Podcast at: https://www.brianruhe.ca/mp3-audio/
Find Brian's sensitive videos on: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/brianruhe and https://odysee.com/@BrianRuhe:b
http://www.brianruhe.ca
https://www.facebook.com/brian.ruhe.353
https://twitter.com/BrianRuhe
https://www.minds.com/BrianRuhe/
https://thulesociety.com/
https://truthandjusticeforgermans.com/
My priorities: http://www.brianruhe.ca/welcome
My books are available at Amazon.
https://www.amazon.com/s/ref=nb_sb_noss?url=search-alias%3Daps&;;field-keywords=a+short+walk+on+an+ancient+path
At 9:00 we talk about Rudolf Steiner and Theosophical-like societies. Rolf and Kalaya both followed Steiner.
18:00 We see Rolf Eipper’s astonishing photo of a UFO in front of Grouse Mountain, which is a famous landmark around Vancouver, BC.
26:00 I talk about how I founded the English language Buddhism classes at the International Buddhist Society in Richmond, BC, in 1997, at https://buddhisttemple.ca/
29:30 Kalaya tells us about the Eckankar spiritual path and how religions have been co-opted.
All video playlists: https://www.bitchute.com/profile/yRDt6pN0WgUf/ or click on "The Brian Ruhe Show" above and scroll down.
Donate: http://www.brianruhe.ca/please-donate/
Bitcoin: 15Ls63J21zzhAPE7ke4P2JhaHyAEhUrJVe
Volunteer your time. Be part of a group. https://www.brianruhe.ca/volunteer/
MP3 Podcast at: https://www.brianruhe.ca/mp3-audio/
Find Brian's sensitive videos on: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/brianruhe and https://odysee.com/@BrianRuhe:b
http://www.brianruhe.ca
https://www.facebook.com/brian.ruhe.353
https://twitter.com/BrianRuhe
https://www.minds.com/BrianRuhe/
https://thulesociety.com/
https://truthandjusticeforgermans.com/
My priorities: http://www.brianruhe.ca/welcome
My books are available at Amazon.
https://www.amazon.com/s/ref=nb_sb_noss?url=search-alias%3Daps&;;field-keywords=a+short+walk+on+an+ancient+path
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