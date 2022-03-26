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Richard Dolan & Brian Ruhe Disagree on Replacing Humanity - QnA Part 3 of 3
Brian Ruhe
Brian Ruhe
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41 views • March 26, 2022
Part 3 of 3. Rolf and Barry and I have a discussion about the Grey aliens’s having positive emotions and wouldn’t you want a long lifespan?

At 9:00 we talk about Rudolf Steiner and Theosophical-like societies. Rolf and Kalaya both followed Steiner.

18:00 We see Rolf Eipper’s astonishing photo of a UFO in front of Grouse Mountain, which is a famous landmark around Vancouver, BC.

26:00 I talk about how I founded the English language Buddhism classes at the International Buddhist Society in Richmond, BC, in 1997, at https://buddhisttemple.ca/

29:30 Kalaya tells us about the Eckankar spiritual path and how religions have been co-opted.

All video playlists: https://www.bitchute.com/profile/yRDt6pN0WgUf/ or click on "The Brian Ruhe Show" above and scroll down.
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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